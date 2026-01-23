Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump coy on details of new Greenland deal

Trump dodges questions on Greenland 'deal'
  • Donald Trump has revived his characteristic “two-week” timeline for major announcements, promising details on a new Greenland deal.
  • He stated the new Greenland deal would be “much more generous” to the United States than the current arrangement, which allows for a military base.
  • Trump also unveiled his 'Great Healthcare Plan,' which he had previously promised five years ago, aiming for government payments to consumers for health insurance.
  • His “two-week” promises have a history, including an intervention in Iran (strikes launched two days later) and negotiations on the Russia-Ukraine war.
  • While he did deliver on withdrawing the US from the Paris Agreement, it took four weeks, not the two weeks he initially pledged.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in