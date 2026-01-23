Trump coy on details of new Greenland deal
- Donald Trump has revived his characteristic “two-week” timeline for major announcements, promising details on a new Greenland deal.
- He stated the new Greenland deal would be “much more generous” to the United States than the current arrangement, which allows for a military base.
- Trump also unveiled his 'Great Healthcare Plan,' which he had previously promised five years ago, aiming for government payments to consumers for health insurance.
- His “two-week” promises have a history, including an intervention in Iran (strikes launched two days later) and negotiations on the Russia-Ukraine war.
- While he did deliver on withdrawing the US from the Paris Agreement, it took four weeks, not the two weeks he initially pledged.