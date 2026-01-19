Trump’s two-word reply as he’s asked about taking Greenland by force
- President Donald Trump has once again refused to rule out using the US military to seize Greenland in the latest escalation of his threats to take over the Danish territory.
- In a telephone interview with NBC News Monday, Trump was asked if he’d use force to seize Greenland and replied, “no comment.”
- The development comes after U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer insisted Trump is not serious about using the military to take over the Arctic island and urged “calm discussion between allies.”
- Over the weekend, Trump threatened a 10% tariff on Denmark and other European nations unless they support the US’ plans.
- On Monday, a text message from Trump to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre was revealed, with Trump linking his desire to acquire Greenland to his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize and stating he "no longer feels an obligation to think purely of peace."