President Donald Trump refused to rule out using the U.S. military to seize Greenland in an interview with NBC News – the latest in escalating tensions over his desire to take over the Danish territory.

For months, the president has sought to increase U.S. control over the island located in the Arctic Circle, but in recent weeks, Trump has increased pressure on Denmark and other NATO allies to allow the U.S. to take control – despite Denmark’s repeated refusal to give up Greenland.

Over the weekend, the president threatened a 10 percent tariff on Denmark and other European nations unless they support a deal for the U.S. to take over Greenland.

When asked Monday by NBC News if he would use the military seize Greenland, Trump responded, “no comment.”

Trump’s comment comes after U.K. Prime Minister Kier Starmer insisted the U.S. president was not serious about using the military to forcibly take over the island. Starmer said the dispute over the Danish territory should be resolved through “calm discussion between allies.”

Trump has been fixated on Greenland – asserting that its position between Russia, Europe and North America makes it a key location from a national security standpoint. Additionally, Greenland’s location in the Arctic makes it a lucrative location to control shipping, especially as the polar ice caps melt. The island is rich in natural minerals and resources that the U.S. does not have readily available.

But every attempt the president has made to convince Danish and Greenlandic leaders to hand over the territory, which has been controlled by Denmark for more than two centuries, has been futile.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers have criticized Trump’s attempts to pressure Denmark to give up the island, especially as members of the administration echoed Trump’s rhetoric. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly attempted to quell fears of a military invasion in closed-door briefings.

But drama over the territory has only escalated in recent days.

The eight European countries that Trump threatened with tariffs unless they supported the U.S. acquisition of Greenland released a statement Sunday saying, "Tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral.”

Monday, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre released a text between himself and Trump in which the U.S. president associated his desire to acquire Greenland with his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize last year.

In the message, Trump said he “no longer feels an obligation to think purely of peace.”

