Greenland issues statement over Trump deal and warns of ‘red line’

Greenlanders remain anxious despite Trump ruling out taking territory by force
  • Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt has issued a statement after President Donald Trump proclaimed a deal is in the works as part of his bid to take over the Arctic island.
  • Motzfeldt called developments at the World Economic Forum in Davos “positive” despite lingering uncertainty about the deal, writing, "From my perspective, this is positive news from Davos.“
  • She said she and Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen met with NATO chief Mark Rutte Monday to outline their "red lines," adding that sovereignty, territorial integrity and the Greenlandic people's self determination were not subject to negotiation.
  • Motzfeldt said no formal agreement concerning Greenland had been made, and the NATO Secretary General conveyed their stance directly to Trump.
  • Trump had threatened tariffs on eight European nations that supported Greenland but called them off Wednesday while announcing a “framework for a future deal” regarding Greenland.
