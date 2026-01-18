Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Greenlanders react to Trump’s tariff threats: ‘This is a fight for freedom’

Greenland protesters condemn 'circus' of Trump tariffs
  • Greenlanders condemned the ”circus” surrounding Donald Trump’s proposal for the US to purchase the territory.
  • Residents marched across snow and ice in Nuuk, Greenland's capital, to protest against the US president's actions.
  • A demonstrator described the situation as ”surreal” to be part of the “circus” created by Trump.
  • News of Trump's threat of new tariffs on European allies broke as the protest concluded, leaving residents stunned.
  • EU diplomats are scheduled to hold an emergency meeting to address Trump's threats.
