Trump announces new 10 per cent tariffs for eight countries

Donald Trump says he is speaking with NATO on occupying Greenland
  • Donald Trump announced new 10 per cent tariffs on the UK, Denmark, and several other European nations.
  • The tariffs, announced on Truth Social, target the countries for their opposition to Greenland being taken over by the US.
  • Starting 1 February, a 10 per cent tariff will apply to goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland.
  • These tariffs are set to increase to 25 per cent on 1 June and will remain in effect until a deal is reached for the "Complete and Total purchase of Greenland".
  • Trump claimed "World Peace is at stake" and accused Denmark's allies of playing a "very dangerous game" by not supporting the US acquisition.
