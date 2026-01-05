Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why fears are growing over US invading Greenland after Maduro’s capture

Trump says that US is ‘in charge’ of Venezuela after capture of Maduro
  • Donald Trump stated that America "needs Greenland" for defence, prompting Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to dismiss the idea as making "absolutely no sense" and asserting the US has "no right" to the territory.
  • Trump also warned Mexico to "get its act together" and expressed approval for a military operation in Colombia, while threatening Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, with a "worse fate than Maduro" if she "doesn't do what's right".
  • Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro was captured by US forces and is scheduled to appear in Manhattan federal court on narco-terrorism and weapons charges, alongside his wife, Cilia Flores.
  • China's foreign ministry expressed grave concern over Maduro's capture and called for his immediate release, while Delcy Rodríguez invited the US to collaborate on a peaceful agenda, seeking respectful relations and non-interference.
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified that the US intends to enforce an "oil quarantine" in Venezuela to pressure policy changes, rather than "run" the country, contrasting Trump's earlier claims of direct US control.
