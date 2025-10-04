Trump issues statement from White House after Hamas accepts peace plan
- US President Donald Trump thanked Middle Eastern leaders after Hamas accepted parts of his peace proposal.
- In a pre-recorded message, the US president hailed Hamas's announcement to release all hostages as "unprecedented" and a "very special day".
- He specifically acknowledged the efforts of Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan.
- The US president expressed confidence that peace in the Middle East is "very close" and stated that "everybody will be treated fairly" in upcoming negotiations.
