Trump issues statement from White House after Hamas accepts peace plan

Trump issues statement from White House after Hamas accepts plan
  • US President Donald Trump thanked Middle Eastern leaders after Hamas accepted parts of his peace proposal.
  • In a pre-recorded message, the US president hailed Hamas's announcement to release all hostages as "unprecedented" and a "very special day".
  • He specifically acknowledged the efforts of Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan.
  • The US president expressed confidence that peace in the Middle East is "very close" and stated that "everybody will be treated fairly" in upcoming negotiations.
  • Watch the video in full above.
