Trump responds to Hamas’ peace plan acceptance: ‘This is a big day’

Donald Trump has released a statement thanking world leaders in the Middle East after Hamas accepted parts of the US president’s peace proposal.

In a pre-recorded message released on Friday (3 October), the US president heralded Hamas’ announcement that they would release all hostages as “unprecedented”. He said: “This is a very special day.”

"Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and so many others, so many people fought so hard. This is a big day, we will see how it all turns out,” he said from the Oval Office.

Mr Trump said he looks forward for the hostages being reunited with their families and stated he believes that “we’re very close to achieving” peace in the Middle East. He concluded by stating that "everybody will be treated fairly" in the negotiations to follow.