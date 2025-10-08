Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chicago mayor under fire from Trump for refusing his ICE takeover plans

JB Pritzker and Brandon Johnson both said they would not step down or stop fighting Trump’s efforts to send federal law enforcement to Chicago
JB Pritzker and Brandon Johnson both said they would not step down or stop fighting Trump’s efforts to send federal law enforcement to Chicago (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • President Trump stated that Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson "should be in jail" for obstructing his federal immigration enforcement efforts in the city.
  • Trump accused the Democratic leaders of failing to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, despite their objections to federal deployments being overruled by him.
  • Both Pritzker and Johnson responded publicly, with Pritzker stating he would "not back down" and accusing Trump of "full-blown authoritarianism," while Johnson affirmed he was "not going anywhere."
  • The Democrats contend that Trump's strategy is to create chaos to consolidate his power, amidst escalating tensions and aggressive tactics by federal law enforcement in Chicago.
  • In response, Pritzker initiated a lawsuit to prevent the federalisation of the Illinois National Guard, and Johnson issued an executive order prohibiting federal agents from using city property for immigration enforcement.
