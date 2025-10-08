Trump calls for Illinois governor and Chicago mayor to be tossed in jail for not giving in to his takeover plans
JB Pritzker and Brandon Johnson both said they would not step down or stop fighting Trump’s efforts to send federal law enforcement to Chicago
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson “should be in jail” for pushing back against Trump’s federal immigration enforcement in the city.
The president accused the Democratic leadership of “failing to protect” Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers who Trump has sent to Chicago to conduct sweeping raids as part of his mass deportation agenda.
Pritzker and Johnson have opposed Trump sending in federal law enforcement officials to the city and refused to comply with the president’s request to send in National Guard troops to help protect immigration officers – though Trump overruled their objections over the weekend.
“Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Pritzker responded on X, promising he will “not back down” and claiming Trump is “on the path to full-blown authoritarianism.”
Johnson also responded on X, writing, “This is not the first time Trump has tried to have a Black man unjustly arrested. I’m not going anywhere.”
Trump has previously called for his political opponents to be jailed, such as New York City’s Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani or his former presidential race opponent, Hillary Clinton.
But since reclaiming the White House in January, the president’s Justice Department has opened investigations or sought indictments against notable adversaries such as former FBI Director James Comey, former Obama administration officials and others.
This is a breaking news story, more follows…
