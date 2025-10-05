Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is directing state agencies to investigate the treatment of children involved in a recent Trump administration immigration raid after witnesses claimed children were zip-tied, separated from parents, and detained for several hours.

Pritzker’s directive was issued Friday after reports emerged that armed federal immigration agents descended on an apartment building on the South Side of Chicago on September 30 and pulled men, women, and children from their beds in the middle of the night.

In an interview with CNN Sunday, the governor cited reports of “children who were zip-tied and held, some of them nearly naked” and “elderly people being thrown into a U-Haul for three hours and detained.” At least one U.S. citizen was detained, Pritzker added.

Federal agents were “just picking up people who are brown and Black and then checking their credentials,” Mr. Pritzker added.

Witnesses told WBEZ Chicago and the Chicago Sun Times that armed agents arrived at the five-story building with U-Hauls and broke down residents’ doors, dragging them out of bed. Some told CNN that a Black Hawk helicopter was flying above the apartment complex.

open image in gallery Governor JB Pritzker said it was ‘shameful’ that federal law enforcement used aggressive military-style tactics to arrest 37 immigrants in an apartment building in the middle of the night ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Imagine being a child awakened in the middle of the night by a Black Hawk helicopter landing in your neighborhood,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Imagine an armed stranger forcibly removing you from your bed, zip-tying your hands, separating you from your family, and detaining you in a dark van for hours. This didn’t happen in a country with an authoritarian regime – it happened here in Chicago.”

Pritzker said he was “appalled” by the reports and that “military-style tactics should never be used on children.”

The Independent has asked the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

Federal agents and officers with the Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were involved in the immigration raid. Authorities said the neighborhood where the raid was conducted was “known to be frequented by Tren de Aragua members and their associates.”

Eboni Watson, a resident of the building, told WLS that children appeared “terrified” during the raid.

“The kids was crying. People was screaming. They looked very distraught,” Watson said.

open image in gallery Clothing and toys were among the belongings discarded by law enforcement in the hallway of the building after the raid ( REUTERS )

“I was out there crying when I seen the little girl come around the corner, because they was bringing the kids down, too, had them zip tied to each other,” Watson added.

Approximately 37 people were arrested in the September 30 raid, some of whom had criminal records related to drug or weapons crimes, DHS said.

President Donald Trump has directed immigration law enforcement and other federal authorities to conduct immigration raids in Chicago, a city he has long targeted due to its “sanctuary city” policies. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson have consistently opposed the administration’s tactics.

Pritzker told CNN that the administration was using aggressive tactics because they “want mayhem on the ground.”