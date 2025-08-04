Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
AG Pam Bondi orders grand jury probe of Obama officials over Trump-Russia 2016 collusion investigation

Bondi orders prosecutors to convene a grand jury as Trump’s Epstein smokescreen coalesces around Tulsi Gabbard’s Russiagate revenge plot

John Bowden
in Washington, D.C.
Monday 04 August 2025 22:58 BST
Comments
Pam Bondi joined on to Donald Trump’s effort to finally seek revenge over the Russia investigation on Monday
Pam Bondi joined on to Donald Trump’s effort to finally seek revenge over the Russia investigation on Monday (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Attorney General Pam Bondi convened a grand jury investigation centered around the “Russiagate” probe on Monday, the latest bid by Donald Trump to wage war against Barack Obama for the FBI investigation of his first presidential campaign.

The direction by Bondi does not mean that charges for Obama or members of his team are imminent. Instead, the move allows prosecutors to issue embarrassing subpoenas and gather testimony, while launching a fishing expedition.

It’s still unclear what crimes members of the Trump administration believe were specifically committed regarding the investigation into the ties between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia. Tulsi Gabbard’s ODNI memo is the only document publicly alleging any wrongdoing by members of the Obama administration surrounding the investigation, which a previous DoJ review led by John Durham already probed.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...

