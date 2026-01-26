Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

White House grilled on whether Trump has lost confidence in Noem over Minneapolis

White House denies 'border czar' Tom Homan is going to Minnesota because Kristi Noem has lost president's trust
  • Karoline Leavitt stated that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has the full confidence of Donald Trump.
  • This announcement followed Donald Trump's decision to appoint Tom Homan to oversee ICE operations in Minnesota.
  • Donald Trump is sending Homan to Minnesota in response to a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday.
  • A 37-year-old nurse, Alex Pretti, was shot by immigration agents during a confrontation with protesters in Minneapolis.
  • The White House press secretary was questioned on Monday, 26 January, regarding the president's satisfaction with the handling of the Minneapolis situation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in