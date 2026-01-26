White House grilled on whether Trump has lost confidence in Noem over Minneapolis
- Karoline Leavitt stated that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has the full confidence of Donald Trump.
- This announcement followed Donald Trump's decision to appoint Tom Homan to oversee ICE operations in Minnesota.
- Donald Trump is sending Homan to Minnesota in response to a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday.
- A 37-year-old nurse, Alex Pretti, was shot by immigration agents during a confrontation with protesters in Minneapolis.
- The White House press secretary was questioned on Monday, 26 January, regarding the president's satisfaction with the handling of the Minneapolis situation.