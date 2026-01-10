Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump and Ayatollah trade threats as protesters clash in Iran

Protesters gather as vehicles burn, amid evolving anti-government unrest, in Tehran, Iran, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video released on January 9, 2026
Protesters gather as vehicles burn, amid evolving anti-government unrest, in Tehran, Iran, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video released on January 9, 2026 (via REUTERS)
  • Donald Trump issued a warning to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stating the US would "start shooting" if Iranian government forces targeted demonstrators amidst ongoing nationwide protests.
  • The protests, now in their 13th day, have seen clashes between police and demonstrators, resulting in at least 62 protester deaths and 2,200 arrests, alongside a widespread internet and phone shutdown.
  • Ayatollah Khamenei accused Trump of instigating the demonstrations, labelling protesters as "saboteurs" and "terrorist agents" working for the US and Israel.
  • The unrest, which has spread to over 100 cities, is fuelled by a severe economic crisis, 40 per cent inflation, and UN sanctions, with calls for regime change.
  • International leaders, including the UK Prime Minister, the UN, and the EU, have expressed deep concern over the violence and urged Iranian authorities to exercise restraint and uphold citizens' rights.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in