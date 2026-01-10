Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump warned Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that the US will “start shooting” if demonstrators in Iran are targeted by government forces as nationwide protests demanding regime change continued into their 13th day.

The US president and Iran’s supreme leader traded threats as clashes between police and protesters continued across the country on Friday, with all internet and phone lines shut down.

At least 62 protesters and several police officers have been killed in the clashes since they began on 28 December, according to the Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA), with 2,200 arrests so far.

Iranians have demonstrated in more than 100 cities and towns across the country, in the most serious protests in years. Protesters have swarmed the streets in their thousands, shouting anti-regime slogans, while other footage showed cars and piles of motorbikes being set on fire.

open image in gallery At least 40 protesters and several police officers have been killed in the clashes so far, according to rights groups and local media ( UGC )

Mr Trump said that the head of the Islamic Republic is “looking to go someplace” to escape, adding that Iran is on the “verge of collapse”.

And he warned that the US would hit the country hard if protesters were killed, saying he had “put Iran on notice”.

“There’s so many people protesting,” he said in an interview with Sean Hannity for Fox News. “Nobody’s ever seen anything like what’s happening right now, but I have put Iran on notice that if they start shooting at them – these people are totally unarmed people, and they love their country.

“They want something to happen. Look at their country. They’ve gone back 150 years. But I’ve warned them that if they do anything bad to these people, we’re going to hit them very hard. I’ve said it very loud and very clear, that’s what we’re going to do.”

He later warned Iran’s leaders that they “better not start shooting because we’ll start shooting too”.

open image in gallery Protesters march in downtown Tehran ( Fars News Agency )

Iran and its population are cut off from the outside world after nationwide blackouts were imposed on Thursday and Friday. Footage that did leak out of the country showed buildings and shops in flames, and vehicles overturned. The protests are expected to continue despite the media crackdown.

Sir Keir Starmer urged Tehran to “exercise restraint” amid the crackdown on demonstrations as he condemned the killing of protesters.

In a joint statement with the leaders of France and Germany, the Prime Minister said he was “deeply concerned about reports of violence by Iranian security forces” and “strongly” condemned the killing of protesters.

The leaders added: “The Iranian authorities have the responsibility to protect their own population and must allow for the freedom of expression and peaceful assembly without fear of reprisal.

“We urge the Iranian authorities to exercise restraint, to refrain from violence, and to uphold the fundamental rights of Iran’s citizens.”

Ayatollah Khamenei blamed Mr Trump for the demonstrations, accusing protesters of being “saboteurs” and “terrorist agents” working for the US and Israel, in a public address on Friday.

He said demonstrators were “ruining their own streets to make the president of another country happy” and that the Islamic Republic “will not tolerate mercenaries working for foreign powers”.

open image in gallery The Ayatollah has accused protesters of being ‘terrorist agents’ ( AP )

The supreme leader has been Iran’s head of state since 1989, and is only the second to hold the position since the 1979 Islamic Revolution overthrew the monarchy of Shah Reza Pahlavi and ushered in the theocratic government.

He insisted that the country would not back down, saying: “Everyone should know that the Islamic Republic came to power with the blood of hundreds of thousands of honourable people, and it will not back down in the face of saboteurs.”

Protests began a fortnight ago when Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the late Shah, told Iranians on social media: “The eyes of the world are upon you. Take to the streets.”

open image in gallery Buildings, shops, and cars have been set alight as thousands protest across Iran ( Reuters )

But the groundwork for the unrest was laid during previous months, amid a widening economic crisis that has seen the inflation rate hit 40 per cent.

The UN re-imposed sanctions in September, plunging Iran into economic hardship. The country’s rial currency has gone into freefall – it is now exchanging at 1.4m to $1.

Protests began springing up in December as merchants in Tehran expressed frustration at rising costs. The country is also reeling from a 12-day conflict last June, initiated by Israel, which saw US forces bomb Iranian nuclear facilities.

United Nations rights chief Volker Turk said he was “deeply disturbed by reports of violence” on the streets of Iran, and by the communications shutdown that had ensued.

open image in gallery Donald Trump told Sean Hannity that he had ‘put Iran on notice’ ( The White House )

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi shrugged off concerns about foreign military intervention, calling the risk of such involvement “very low”. But there is some concern that the US could become involved, after several warnings from Mr Trump and the unprecedented capture of Venezuela’s president Nicolas Maduro last weekend.

Iran has undergone several large waves of protest, including student demonstrations in 1999, a backlash to elections in 2009, unrest over the economy in 2019, and the “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement in 2022, which followed the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was killed in the custody of Iran’s morality police.

Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, warned on Friday that a violent crackdown on the protests would be “unacceptable”.

“The Iranian people are fighting for their future. By ignoring their rightful demands, the regime shows its true colours,” Ms Kallas wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

“Images from Tehran reveal a disproportionate and heavy-handed response by the security forces. Any violence against peaceful demonstrators is unacceptable. Shutting down the internet while violently suppressing protests exposes a regime afraid of its own people.”

But Iran’s judiciary has promised that punishment for rioters will be “decisive, maximal, and without legal leniency”.