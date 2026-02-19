Trump sets deadline for Iran strike decision in Board of Peace speech
- President Trump has warned Iran that it must agree to curb its nuclear program within 10 days or "bad things will happen."
- "Now we may have to take it a step further or we may not,” Trump told Board of Peace members Thursday at the first meeting of his new panel of world leaders. “You are going to be finding out over the next probably 10 days.”
- Trump set the deadline after the US significantly bolstered its military presence in the Middle East, deploying a large number of warplanes and two aircraft carrier groups to the region.
- Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, responded by threatening that the US could be "struck so hard that it cannot get back up" if it renews attacks.
- Tehran has conducted naval drills, including closing the Strait of Hormuz and joint exercises with Russia, with earlier reports suggesting US forces could be ready to strike as early as Saturday.
