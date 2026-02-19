Trump threatens ‘bad things will happen’ to Iran ... in Board of Peace speech

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump on Thursday said Iran must reach an agreement with the United States on curbing its’ nuclear program or risk “bad things” as addressed a meeting of his “Board of Peace” at which he touted his supposed progress in ending Israel’s war on Gaza.

The president laid out what appeared to be a new ten-day deadline for Tehran to avoid military action and said talks between American and Iranian officials have been “good.”

"Good talks are being had. It's proven to be, over the years, not easy to make a meaningful deal with Iran. We have to make a meaningful deal, otherwise bad things happen," he said, adding that Iran “cannot have a nuclear weapon” and stressing that military action could come “over the next, probably 10 days” in the absence of an agreement.

Iran, Trump continued, “cannot continue to threaten the stability of the entire region, and they must make a deal.”

“Or if that doesn't happen, I maybe can understand if it doesn't happen ... but bad things will happen if it doesn't,” he said.

The president’s comments come days after talks in Geneva between Iranian representatives and his own envoys had ended without any sort of breakthrough as a massive number of American warplanes — including F-35, F-22 and F-16 fighter jets plus associated tanker and command-and-control aircraft — continue to assemble in the Middle East region.

Trump has also dispatched a pair of U.S. Navy aircraft carrier groups led by U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln and U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford to the region along with each carrier’s embarked air wings that can number as high as 180 planes between the two ships.

He suggested in Wednesday that if Iran fails to agree a deal, it may be “necessary” to attack the country from Diego Garcia or RAF Fairford, threatening to drag Britain into the conflict.

In response, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said this week that the U.S. “may be struck so hard that it cannot get back up” if it renews attacks against the regime.

Tehran’s sabre-rattling has also extended to closing the Strait of Hormuz for the first time since the 1980s this week to carry out naval drills. Thursday saw more drills, this time with Russia, in the Sea of Oman.

The U.S. last carried out strikes on Iran last summer when B-2 bombers flying from an air base in Missouri dropped bunker-busting weapons into a trio of Iranian nuclear facilities.

Trump has claimed that the strikes “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program, but he has nonetheless continued to claim that Tehran poses a nuclear threat and has demanded that the Iranian government abandon the nuclear program he claims to have destroyed.

According to reports, the assembled forces could be ready to strike Iran as early as Saturday.