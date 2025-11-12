Jeffrey Epstein emails make bombshell claim about what Trump knew
- Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein mentioned President Donald Trump multiple times in newly-released emails.
- Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released more emails from Epstein’s estate Wednesday, which they said “raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein’s horrific crimes.”
- In a January 2019 email to author Michael Wolff, Epstein wrote, “Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.”
- An April 2011 email from Epstein to Ghislaine Maxwell read, “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump. [Victim] spent hours at my house with him, he has never once been mentioned.”
- Trump did not send or receive the emails and has not been accused of any wrongdoing.