Trump stands by pardon of Honduran drug trafficker
- Donald Trump defended his decision to pardon Juan Orlando Hernandez, the drug-trafficking Honduran ex-president.
- Hernandez was convicted of drug trafficking and weapons charges last March and sentenced to 45 years in prison.
- Speaking to reporters, Trump claimed, without providing evidence, that Hernandez's conviction was a “Biden set-up”.
- Trump stated he “looked at the facts” and agreed with the assertion that the conviction was politically motivated.
- This defence comes as Trump continues to increase military strikes against suspected Venezuelan drug boats.