Donald Trump has defended pardoning the drug-trafficking Honduran ex-president whilst he continues to ramp up military strikes on suspected Venezuelan drug boats.

Last March, president Juan Orlando Hernandez was convicted of drug trafficking and weapons charges. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Sunday (30 November), Mr Trump claimed, without evidence, the conviction was a “Biden set-up”.

“It was a terrible thing. He was the president of the country and they basically said he was a drug dealer because he was the president of the country,” Mr Trump said, “And they said it was a Biden administration set-up. And I looked at the facts and I agreed with them.”