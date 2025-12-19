Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kamala Harris recounts Donald Trump’s ‘unbelievable’ response to assassination attempt

Kamala reveals Trump's bizarre behavior when she called him after assassination attempt
  • Kamala Harris disclosed details of a phone call with Donald Trump after an assassination attempt on him.
  • The incident took place in September 2024 while Trump was golfing at a Florida resort.
  • Harris telephoned Trump to 'check in on him' following the attempt on his life.
  • During the call, Harris overheard Trump in the background attempting to sell his book.
  • She described the 'somber moment' as being made 'unbelievable' by his behaviour, though she found it 'not surprising'.
