Kamala Harris lifts lid on Donald Trump’s unusual response to assassination attempt

Kamala Harris has lifted the lid on Donald Trump’s strange behaviour when she called him after his assassination attempt.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (17 December), she revealed that she rang the US president to “check in on him”, after the attempted assassination on the US president while he was golfing at a Florida resort in September 2024.

“While I was told one minute, ‘We’re going to go and get him,’ I could hear him in the background,” Ms Harris said. “And he was selling his book to somebody.”

She said that the “somber moment” was made “unbelievable”. She added: “But, you know, at this point, not surprising, right?”