New bodycam video shows moments after Trump assassination attempt

New bodycam footage shows just moments after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

The footage, released by Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, shows the moments after Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at the Butler rally on 13 July, injuring Trump and killing firefighter Corey Comperatore, 50.

The clip shows Crooks lying lifelessly on top of the roof he scaled.

In the video, the Secret Service agent is informed that Crooks had been spotted by a sniper, who sent his picture out to other law enforcement officers.

They then begin discussing his bike which has been spotted nearby.