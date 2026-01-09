Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump says it would be ‘great honor’ to take Machado’s Peace Prize

Venezuela's exiled opposition leader Machado vows to return to country
  • Donald Trump stated it would be "an honour" to accept Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize if she offered it to him.
  • Machado, who has been in hiding due to persistent threats, was smuggled out of Venezuela with US military assistance to attend the Nobel ceremony in Oslo.
  • Trump had previously commented that it would be "tough" for Machado to lead Venezuela, despite her being considered a frontrunner after Nicolas Maduro's capture.
  • Machado has publicly dedicated her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump, expressing her belief that he deserved it for his actions against Maduro.
  • Sources close to the White House suggested Trump's negative remarks were prompted by Machado accepting the prize, which was reportedly seen as an "ultimate sin" by him.
