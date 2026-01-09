Trump says it would be ‘great honor’ to take Machado’s Peace Prize
- Donald Trump stated it would be "an honour" to accept Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize if she offered it to him.
- Machado, who has been in hiding due to persistent threats, was smuggled out of Venezuela with US military assistance to attend the Nobel ceremony in Oslo.
- Trump had previously commented that it would be "tough" for Machado to lead Venezuela, despite her being considered a frontrunner after Nicolas Maduro's capture.
- Machado has publicly dedicated her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump, expressing her belief that he deserved it for his actions against Maduro.
- Sources close to the White House suggested Trump's negative remarks were prompted by Machado accepting the prize, which was reportedly seen as an "ultimate sin" by him.