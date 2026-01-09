Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has said it would be “an honor” take Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize if she offered it to him, as he prepares to meet the exiled politician next week.

Machado has been in hiding due to persistent threats on her life, emerging only briefly in Oslo after a three-day mission in which she was smuggled out of the country with the help of the U.S. military for the Nobel ceremony.

“I understand she’s coming in next week sometime, and I look forward to saying hello to her,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday.

Machado and fellow Vente politician Edmundo Gonzalez had been thought to be frontrunners to lead the country after the shock capture of Nicolas Maduro in U.S. raid at the weekend.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump discussed Venezuela, among other issues, in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity ( White House via X )

However, she was sidelined in the aftermath of his toppling, with reports suggesting that Machado’s Nobel prize win had sparked resentment for Trump who had coveted the accolade.

After Maduro’s capture, Trump said Machado was a “very nice woman” but that it would be “tough” for her to lead Venezuela because she did not have “respect within or the support within the country”.

In response, the Venezuelan leader offered to personally give her prize to the U.S. president.

“I’ve heard that she wants to do that,” Trump said of the potential offer. “That could be a great honor.”

Machado has been effusive in her support for Trump, dedicating her win to him in 2025, and supporting his campaign to tackle Venezuelan drug boats and overthrow Maduro.

open image in gallery Nobel peace laureate Maria Corina Machado greets supporters from the balcony a hotel in Oslo, Norway after winning the Nobel prize ( AFP via Getty Images )

But two people close to the White House told The Washington Post that the president’s negative comments had been sparked by Machado’s acceptance of the prize, saying it had been perceived as the “ultimate sin” by Trump.

“If she had turned it down and said, ‘I can’t accept it because it’s Donald Trump’s,’ she’d be the president of Venezuela today,” the source said.

Machado told Fox News: “Let me be very clear. As soon as I learned that we had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, I dedicated [it] to Trump because I knew at that point, he deserved it. And lot of people, most people said it was impossible to achieve what he has just done on Saturday 3 January. And so, I believe he deserved it.”

“January 3 will go down in history as the day justice defeated tyranny. It’s a milestone, and it’s not only huge for the Venezuelan people and our future, I think it’s a huge step for humanity, for freedom, and human dignity.”