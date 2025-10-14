Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump mistakenly calls Canada’s prime minister the ‘president’

'I'm glad you upgraded me to president': Carney jokes with Trump after misstatement
  • Donald Trump mistakenly referred to Mark Carney as the “president” of Canada during a speech at the Israel-Hamas peace summit in Egypt.
  • Following the speech, Carney and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer light-heartedly poked fun at Trump's gaffe.
  • Trump then joked with Carney, whispering, “At least I didn’t say governor,” referencing his past habit of mocking Justin Trudeau.
  • The interaction highlighted a more cordial relationship between Trump and Carney, contrasting with Trump's previous contentious exchanges with Trudeau.
  • Carney has actively sought to maintain a positive rapport with Trump to facilitate a beneficial trade deal, leading to the lifting or exemption of some tariffs.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in