Trump mistakenly calls Canada’s prime minister the ‘president’
- Donald Trump mistakenly referred to Mark Carney as the “president” of Canada during a speech at the Israel-Hamas peace summit in Egypt.
- Following the speech, Carney and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer light-heartedly poked fun at Trump's gaffe.
- Trump then joked with Carney, whispering, “At least I didn’t say governor,” referencing his past habit of mocking Justin Trudeau.
- The interaction highlighted a more cordial relationship between Trump and Carney, contrasting with Trump's previous contentious exchanges with Trudeau.
- Carney has actively sought to maintain a positive rapport with Trump to facilitate a beneficial trade deal, leading to the lifting or exemption of some tariffs.