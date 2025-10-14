Canada’s prime minister caught on hot mic correcting Trump on his title after US leader’s gaffe
Trump was caught on hot mic poking fun at former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who the US president referred to as the ‘governor’ of Canada
Mark Carney was caught on a hot mic Tuesday joking with Donald Trump after the US leader accidentally referred to the Canadian prime minister as the “president” during a speech.
During the Israel-Hamas peace summit in Egypt, Trump addressed various world leaders, noting it was “great to have” the “president” of Canada in attendance.
After the formal speech was over, Carney and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer approached Trump at the lectern and poked fun at the president’s gaffe.
“I’m glad you upgraded me to president,” Carney said with a laugh.
“Oh, did I say…” Trump responded, appearing to realize that he had referred to Carney by the wrong title.
The pair laughed, then the U.S. president playfully punched Carney on the arm and whispered in front of the microphone: “At least I didn’t say governor.”
It appeared to be a reference to Trump’s penchant for mocking former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, by calling him the “governor” of Canada – the U.S.’s northern neighbor that the president has claimed would become the 51st state.
The trio of world leaders chuckled at the president’s blunder before parting ways.
It was a starkly different display of U.S.-Canada relations from the icy, contentious exchanges that Trump had just months ago when Trudeau was in office.
Although Carney is part of the Canadian Liberal Party, which aligns more with the U.S. Democratic Party than Republicans, he and Trump have had a congenial relationship so far.
Carney has made an effort to foster a good relationship with Trump as the two countries attempt to work out a mutually beneficial trade deal.
Trump has continuously threatened the U.S.’s largest trading partners with massive tariffs for refusing to comply with or negotiate on his desired policies.
Earlier this year, as Trudeau and Trump’s relationship soured, the two imposed retaliatory tariffs and sector-specific tariffs on one another, shaking up Canada’s economy.
But Carney, who previously served as governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, has seen many of the tariffs lifted or given exemptions since taking office.
