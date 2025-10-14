Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mark Carney was caught on a hot mic Tuesday joking with Donald Trump after the US leader accidentally referred to the Canadian prime minister as the “president” during a speech.

During the Israel-Hamas peace summit in Egypt, Trump addressed various world leaders, noting it was “great to have” the “president” of Canada in attendance.

After the formal speech was over, Carney and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer approached Trump at the lectern and poked fun at the president’s gaffe.

“I’m glad you upgraded me to president,” Carney said with a laugh.

“Oh, did I say…” Trump responded, appearing to realize that he had referred to Carney by the wrong title.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump whispers to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and British PM Keir Starmer during the Israel-Hamas peace summit in Egypt ( AFP via Getty Images )

The pair laughed, then the U.S. president playfully punched Carney on the arm and whispered in front of the microphone: “At least I didn’t say governor.”

It appeared to be a reference to Trump’s penchant for mocking former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, by calling him the “governor” of Canada – the U.S.’s northern neighbor that the president has claimed would become the 51st state.

The trio of world leaders chuckled at the president’s blunder before parting ways.

It was a starkly different display of U.S.-Canada relations from the icy, contentious exchanges that Trump had just months ago when Trudeau was in office.

Although Carney is part of the Canadian Liberal Party, which aligns more with the U.S. Democratic Party than Republicans, he and Trump have had a congenial relationship so far.

Carney has made an effort to foster a good relationship with Trump as the two countries attempt to work out a mutually beneficial trade deal.

open image in gallery Carney and Trump have enjoyed a congenial relationship so far, with significantly less tension than Trump’s exchanges with former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ( REUTERS )

Trump has continuously threatened the U.S.’s largest trading partners with massive tariffs for refusing to comply with or negotiate on his desired policies.

Earlier this year, as Trudeau and Trump’s relationship soured, the two imposed retaliatory tariffs and sector-specific tariffs on one another, shaking up Canada’s economy.

But Carney, who previously served as governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, has seen many of the tariffs lifted or given exemptions since taking office.