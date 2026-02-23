Trump issues warning to Mexico as dozens are killed after cartel boss capture
- Dozens of people have died in violent clashes in Mexico after the military killed cartel leader “El Mencho,” the boss of one of the fastest-growing criminal networks in Mexico.
- Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes died after his capture by the Mexican army Sunday. The cartel boss’ killing sparked widespread violence, and Mexican authorities said Monday that 25 members of Mexico's National Guard were killed in Jalisco.
- The retaliatory violence, which involved six separate attacks, also resulted in the deaths of a prison guard, a state prosecutor's agent, and an unidentified woman. Approximately 30 criminal suspects were killed in Jalisco, with an additional four fatalities reported in Michoacán, Mexico Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch said.
- “Mexico must step up their effort on Cartels and Drugs!” Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday morning. The White House had previously confirmed that the U.S. provided intelligence support for the mission to capture the cartel leader.
- Several Mexican states cancelled school Monday, and local and foreign governments issued warnings for citizens to remain indoors due to the widespread violence.
