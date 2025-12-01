What Trump’s MRI results revealed about his health
- Donald Trump underwent an MRI scan to check his cardiovascular and abdominal health, the White House has revealed.
- Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the tests, described as standard for an executive of Trump's age (79), found him to be in “excellent overall health.”
- The doctor's readout indicated Trump's cardiovascular imaging was “perfectly normal” with no arterial narrowing, and his abdominal imaging was “also perfectly normal” with healthy major organs.
- Trump had previously announced undergoing “very standard” tests and vowed to release the results, clarifying the scan “wasn't on the brain.”
- Despite the positive findings, critics, including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, have called for greater transparency regarding Trump's physical and mental well-being.