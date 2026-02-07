Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump takes aim at another female reporter for ‘very bad attitude’

Trump hit out at another female reporter on Friday evening
Trump hit out at another female reporter on Friday evening (AP)
  • Donald Trump criticized Washington Post reporter Natalie Allison, calling her out for her "very bad attitude" after she questioned him on his immigration agenda.
  • This incident marks the second time this week that Trump has attacked a female journalist, having previously targeted CNN's Kaitlan Collins.
  • Trump deflected questions from Collins regarding the recently released Epstein files, instead complaining that she never smiles and labelling her "the worst reporter".
  • He suggested Collins' perceived lack of a smile indicated she was "not telling the truth" during their exchange.
  • Despite an increase in such remarks, the White House maintains Trump's comments are not gender-related, attributing them to his transparency and low public trust in the media.
