Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has hit out at yet another female reporter, telling her she had a “very bad attitude” after she questioned him over a reported split within the MAGA base over his immigration agenda.

“Where are you from?” the president asked The Washington Post reporter Natalie Allison Friday. “Washington Post? Are you having a hard time getting readers? The Washington Post is doing very poorly… You have a very bad attitude. Go ahead.”

The brief but heated exchange is the second time this week that Trump has deflected questions by attacking female reporters after targeting CNN’s Kaitlan Collins at an Oval Office briefing Tuesday.

Trump deflected from questions about the Epstein files by complaining that he never sees Collins smile.

open image in gallery Donald Trump hit out at yet another female reporter, telling her she had a ‘very bad attitude’ after she questioned him over a reported split within the MAGA base over his immigration agenda ( AP )

Collins asked Trump about the recently released tranche of Epstein documents which include references to his associates including Elon Musk and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

"I think it's really time for the country to get onto something else, really," Trump said.

When Collins pushed again, asking about justice for the women victimized by Epstein's operation, Trump got angry and began ranting about CNN and called Collins "the worst reporter." He then complained that she never smiled.

"You know she's a young woman," Trump said to the rest of the room before redirecting to Collins. "I don't think I've ever seen you smile."

open image in gallery The brief but heated exchange is the second time this week that Trump has deflected questions by attacking female reporters after targeting CNN’s Kaitlan Collins at an Oval Office briefing Tuesday ( AFP via Getty Images )

He continued, saying that “I've known you for 10 years, I don't think I've ever seen a smile on your face,” adding that the reason Collins doesn’t smile is because "you know you're not telling the truth."

Trump lashed out at Collins in December, describing her as “always Stupid and Nasty” in a Truth Social post.

Despite the president’s use of childish and degrading language towards female reporters taking a notable uptick in the last year, the White House has insisted that the insults are “nothing to do with gender.”

“President Trump has never been politically correct, never holds back, and in large part, the American people re-elected him for his transparency,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told The Independent in December.

“This has nothing to do with gender – it has everything to do with the fact that the president’s and the public’s trust in the media is at all time lows.”