Gavin Newsom accuses Trump of ‘flouting the law’ over National Guard action
- A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from deploying Oregon's National Guard in Portland.
- Donald Trump subsequently sought to send 300 members of California's National Guard to the city.
- California Governor Gavin Newsom announced his intention to sue Trump, accusing him of “flouting the law” and using the military as “political pawns”.
- Newsom stated that the deployment was about power, not crime, in the city Trump characterised as “war-ravaged”.
- The White House defended Trump's actions as a lawful exercise of authority to protect federal assets and personnel in Portland.