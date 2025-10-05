Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump is sending 300 California National Guard members to Portland, Oregon, a move that comes shortly after a federal judge blocked his administration from using Oregon’s own guard in the city, California Governor Gavin Newsom said.

Trump has reportedly turned to California’s National Guard in seeking to crack down on anti-immigration raid protests and crime in Portland, a famously politically progressive city that he characterizes as “war-ravaged.”

That’s after a federal judge refused to allow Trump to federalize Oregon’s National Guard for now, casting doubt on Trump’s claims that Portland is riddled with daily unrest.

Newsom’s office announced Trump’s decision Sunday, accusing the president of “flouting the law” by using members of California’s National Guard. The California Governor said he plans to sue Trump to stop him from using members of his state’s guard – the second time such lawsuit has arisen.

“His deployment of the California National Guard to Oregon isn’t about crime. It’s about power. He is using our military as political pawns to build up his own ego,” Newsom said.

The White House did not make an official announcement about using California’s National Guard in Portland. Similarly, the White House did not formally announce its intention to federalize the Illinois National Guard – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker did.

The Independent has asked the White House for comment.

Federalizing a state’s National Guard is a controversial move that is rarely invoked. But Trump has pushed the boundaries of his executive power in seeking to control immigration and crime in major U.S. cities, mostly Democratic-led.

In June, Trump invoked 4,000 members of California’s National Guard after small anti-ICE protests broke out in Los Angeles in response to sweeping immigration raids.

A federal judge sided with Newsom in September, though the ruling is currently temporary halted as the appeals process continues.

Trump does not appear bothered by lower court rulings on the matter and continued to use the National Guard in cities, including Chicago.

Trump also sent 800 D.C. National Guard members into the nation's capital to help curb crime. Unlike the state's National Guard, the president does have immediate authority

The president campaigned, and won, on promises to deport undocumented immigrants and crack down on crime in major cities. He’s seemingly intended to fulfill that agenda, regardless of criticisms, judges’ rulings, and any evidence that suggests violent crime is not a problem.