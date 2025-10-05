Gavin Newsom says Trump is sending 300 California National Guards into Oregon
A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from deploying Oregon’s National Guard into ‘war ravaged’ Portland
President Donald Trump is sending 300 California National Guard members to Portland, Oregon, a move that comes shortly after a federal judge blocked his administration from using Oregon’s own guard in the city, California Governor Gavin Newsom said.
Trump has reportedly turned to California’s National Guard in seeking to crack down on anti-immigration raid protests and crime in Portland, a famously politically progressive city that he characterizes as “war-ravaged.”
That’s after a federal judge refused to allow Trump to federalize Oregon’s National Guard for now, casting doubt on Trump’s claims that Portland is riddled with daily unrest.
Newsom’s office announced Trump’s decision Sunday, accusing the president of “flouting the law” by using members of California’s National Guard. The California Governor said he plans to sue Trump to stop him from using members of his state’s guard – the second time such lawsuit has arisen.
“His deployment of the California National Guard to Oregon isn’t about crime. It’s about power. He is using our military as political pawns to build up his own ego,” Newsom said.
The White House did not make an official announcement about using California’s National Guard in Portland. Similarly, the White House did not formally announce its intention to federalize the Illinois National Guard – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker did.
The Independent has asked the White House for comment.
Federalizing a state’s National Guard is a controversial move that is rarely invoked. But Trump has pushed the boundaries of his executive power in seeking to control immigration and crime in major U.S. cities, mostly Democratic-led.
In June, Trump invoked 4,000 members of California’s National Guard after small anti-ICE protests broke out in Los Angeles in response to sweeping immigration raids.
A federal judge sided with Newsom in September, though the ruling is currently temporary halted as the appeals process continues.
Trump does not appear bothered by lower court rulings on the matter and continued to use the National Guard in cities, including Chicago.
Trump also sent 800 D.C. National Guard members into the nation’s capital to help curb crime. Unlike the state’s National Guard, the president does have immediate authority
The president campaigned, and won, on promises to deport undocumented immigrants and crack down on crime in major cities. He’s seemingly intended to fulfill that agenda, regardless of criticisms, judges’ rulings, and any evidence that suggests violent crime is not a problem.
