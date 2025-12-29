Trump to host Israel’s Netanyahu for crunch Gaza ceasefire talks
- The US president will host Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago to discuss the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire and broader Middle East security concerns.
- The meeting aims to advance the second phase of Washington's 20-point peace deal for Gaza, which envisions a demilitarised Gaza under international supervision and an interim technocratic Palestinian government.
- While the first phase, involving Israeli withdrawal and hostage release, is largely complete, significant challenges persist regarding Hamas disarmament, the composition of the international stabilisation force, and Israeli vetting of Palestinian committee members.
- There is growing frustration over the lack of progress on the second phase, with accusations of ceasefire violations and continued IDF military strikes in Gaza, where over 400 Palestinians have died since the ceasefire began.
- Broader regional issues, including potential Israeli offensives against Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon, are also high on the agenda for discussions.