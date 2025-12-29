Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump will welcome Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday for a series of crucial talks over the future of the Gaza ceasefire and broader security issues in the Middle East.

The US president will host the Israeli leader at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida to iron out the next phase of Washington’s peace deal for Gaza, following a fragile ceasefire agreement struck last October with Hamas.

Mr Trump and Mr Netanyahu are expected to discuss how to implement the most complex aspects of the 20-point US plan, which lays out an ambitious vision for ending Hamas’ rule of Gaza after two devastating years of war.

If successful, it would see the rebuilding of a demilitarised Gaza under international supervision by a “Board of Peace” chaired by Mr Trump. An interim technocratic Palestinian government would be established to run day-to-day affairs, with thousands of foreign troops deployed as part of an international stabilisation force (ISF).

open image in gallery Donald Trump will meet with Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss how to implement the most complex aspects of the 20-point US plan ( Reuters )

The first phase of the plan, which involved the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the strip and the release of all of the living and dead hostages captured by Hamas in the October 7 attacks, has largely been completed, with the remains of just one hostage due to be handed back to Israel.

But there is growing frustration on both sides over the lack of progress on advancing the second phase of the plan, while huge challenges remain over key issues such as the disarmament of Hamas and the composition of the ISF.

Mr Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, recently huddled in Florida with officials from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, which have been mediating the ceasefire.

An official close to the talks told the Associated Press that two key issues remain before the second phase of the plan can proceed. Israeli officials have been taking a lot of time to vet and approve members of the Palestinian technocratic committee from a list given to them by the mediators, and the IDF is continuing its military strikes, they said.

open image in gallery Members of a family stand by a tent destroyed by strong wind and rain in Gaza City ( AP )

More than 400 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire came into effect on 3 October despite Mr Trump’s promise to end violence in the strip, according to Gaza’s health ministry. Both Hamas and Israel frequently accuse one another of violations of the agreement.

Last week, senior officials in the Trump administration told Axios that Netanyahu had “taken steps to undermine the fragile ceasefire and stall the peace process”.

Israel’s war in Gaza has led to the death of more than 70,000 Palestinians and the displacement of almost all of the territory’s 2.3 million population. It was triggered by Hamas’ attack on 7 October 2023, when militants stormed across the border and killed 1,200 people and abducted 250 others.

open image in gallery Most buildings in Gaza have been reduced to rubble by the war ( AP )

Israeli bombardment and ground operations have transformed neighbourhoods in several Gazan cities into rubble-strewn wastelands, with many Palestinians continuing to live in acute hardship in the region despite the peace agreement.

Broader regional concerns will also be high on the agenda in Mar-a-Lago, with growing fears in Washington that Israel could launch new offensives against its enemies in the Middle East in the coming months.

Mr Netanyahu is likely to push for more strikes on Iran following Israel’s 12-day war in June, which saw the US join a bombing campaign to destroy Tehran’s nuclear programme. On Saturday, Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian said that his country was in a “full-scale war” with the US, Europe and Israel, in an indication that tensions remain high.

Lebanon will also be discussed. Israel’s Channel 13 reports that the Israeli PM will also present Mr Trump with intelligence to expand operations against militant group Hezbollah, breaking a ceasefire agreed more than a year ago.