Trump’s request to meet with Kim Jong Un met with silence from North Korea
- U.S. President Donald Trump extended an invitation to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a meeting during his visit to South Korea.
- Trump expressed a desire to revive previous summits, which had stalled over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme, and cited sanctions as potential leverage.
- Pyongyang has maintained public radio silence regarding the invitation, although officials in Seoul have reportedly backed the overtures.
- Kim Jong Un previously indicated an openness to talks with Trump if the U.S. dropped its demands for North Korea's denuclearisation.
- The context is complicated by North Korea's strengthened military alliance with Russia and closer ties with China, including providing military support for Russia's war in Ukraine.