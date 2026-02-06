Trump deletes ‘disgusting’ Obama post after press sec dismissed outrage
- A Trump Truth Social post depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes has been deleted from his page after being labeled “the most racist thing to come out of this White House.”
- The video, featuring the Obamas' faces superimposed onto apes, triggered widespread condemnation and accusations of blatant racism.
- Initially, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the clip as a harmless internet meme, but a White House official later stated a staffer had “erroneously made the post.”
- Several Republican lawmakers, including Senators Tim Scott, Mike Lawler, Roger Wicker, and Pete Ricketts, criticized the video, calling it “racist” and “unacceptable.” Scott described it as “the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House.”
- Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, strongly condemned the video, with some questioning Republican colleagues' “moral courage” to denounce it.
