Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump shared a video portraying the Obamas as apes, triggering swift condemnation and claims of blatant racism — including from several Republican lawmakers.

The video, shared on Truth Social last night, showed Barack and Michelle Obama’s faces superimposed onto apes in a jungle, swaying side to side and smiling as the song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” played in the background. The clip was overlaid by a watermark from X user @XERIAS_X, a Trump-supporting meme account with 46,000 followers.

On Friday morning, a White House official told The Independent that a staffer — not the president — had “erroneously made the post.” It has since been deleted from his Truth Social page.

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the clip as harmless.

In a statement provided to The Independent, she said: “This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from the Lion King. Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump posted a video depicting the Obamas as apes, triggering widespread criticism. GOP Sen. Tim Scott described it as 'the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House' ( @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social )

The clip, which was up for 12 hours, was met with disgust by numerous politicians, television hosts and other high-profile figures.

Senator Tim Scott, a South Carolina Republican and close ally of Trump’s, was one of a number of GOP officials to accuse the president of crossing the line.

“Praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House,” Scott wrote on X. “The President should remove it.”

Rep. Mike Lawler, a New York Republican — whose district voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 — also slammed the president.

“The President’s post is wrong and incredibly offensive — whether intentional or a mistake — and should be deleted immediately with an apology offered,” he wrote on social media.

GOP criticism has grown over the course of the morning with additional denunciations from high-ranking officials.

In a post on X, Senator Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican called the video “totally unacceptable” and requesting that the president apologize. Meanwhile, Senator Pete Ricketts, a Nebraska Republican, wrote: “Even if this was a Lion King meme, a reasonable person sees the racist context to this.”

open image in gallery Senator Tim Scott, a South Carolina Republican, urged the president to delete the video ( Tim Scott, X )

The most scathing remarks, though, came from Democrats — some of whom said they were not at all surprised by the president’s behavior.

“Donald Trump had the racist, bigoted audacity to post an AI-generated video depicting former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Texas Democrat, wrote on X. “While his behavior is not shocking, it is certainly disgusting and disturbing.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described the video as “Racist, “Vile” and “Abhorrent,” while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries responded by labeling Trump an “unhinged and malignant bottom feeder.”

“He should be ashamed of himself, if he were capable of shame,” former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. “Taking it down is not enough. The White House must apologize for this beyond disgusting behavior.”

open image in gallery Crockett said 'there are no bounds to how low he's willing to go' ( Jasmine Crockett, X )

open image in gallery Schumer called the president 'a small, envious man' ( Chuck Schumer, X )

A number of Democrats questioned whether their Republican colleagues would have the “moral courage” to condemn the post. While some GOP officials did indeed call out the president, at least one sidestepped questions about it.

When asked about the clip on CNN, Rep. Mike Haridopolos, a Florida Republican, said he had not watched it.

"Well, I've not seen that video to you, just showed it to me,” he said. When pressed on the matter, he said: "Well, I'll take a look at it right after our show…You kind of threw it at me right here.”

On Friday morning, MS NOW host Joe Scarborough criticized GOP officials for failing to denounce the video en masse. “All you're doing is making yourself look pathetic – Republicans – for not standing up to this open racism and bigotry,” he said. CNN anchor Jake Tapper also derided the post as “vile & racist.”

open image in gallery The senator was one of several GOP officials who called on Trump to apologize ( Pete Ricketts, X )

Trump has a long history of attacking the Obamas, often using incendiary rhetoric, which has drawn accusations of racism.

Prior to his entry into politics, Trump repeatedly promoted the unsubstantiated claim that Barack Obama was born in Kenya, demanding he show the public his birth certificate. In 2011, Obama released his long-form birth certificate proving he’d been born in Hawaii. During a news conference, he decried Trump as a “carnival barker.”

Trump finally acknowledged that the former Democratic president was born in the United States shortly before the 2016 election.