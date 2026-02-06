Trump called ‘disgusting’ after sharing video depicting Obamas as apes
- President Donald Trump posted a video on Truth Social depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes, which has been widely condemned as a racist trope.
- The controversial clip, showing the Obamas' faces superimposed on great apes, was part of a longer video alleging debunked claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.
- The imagery sparked immediate outrage, with California Governor Gavin Newsom urging Republicans to denounce Trump's 'disgusting behaviour'.
- Trump's late-night social media spree also included numerous other posts promoting conspiracy theories and voter fraud claims, alongside an advertisement for his 'Invest America' initiative.
- This incident is consistent with Trump's past attacks on the Obamas, including his promotion of the birther conspiracy theory, and his ongoing insistence that the 2020 election was stolen.
