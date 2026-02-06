Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump launches discount prescription drug site

White House Unveils TrumpRx and Safe Streets Initiative
  • President Donald Trump announced the official launch of TrumpRx, a new government-run online portal for purchasing discounted prescription drugs, which is set to go live tonight.
  • The direct-to-consumer market aims to make medications more affordable for Americans by offering prices equivalent to those paid in foreign countries with single-payer health systems.
  • Specific examples include popular GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, with prices expected to drop significantly from over $1,000 to $199.
  • This initiative follows months of discussions and agreements with 14 major pharmaceutical companies to adopt a “most favored nation” pricing model.
  • However, the impact on voters' affordability concerns may be limited due to rising insurance premiums following the expiration of Covid-era tax credits for Affordable Care Act plans.
