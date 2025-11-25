Trump’s Obamacare plans hit a roadblock
- Federal subsidies for Obamacare health plans, passed under the Inflation Reduction Act, are due to expire at the end of the year, threatening significant premium hikes for millions of Americans.
- The White House was forced to cancel an announcement for a two-year extension of these subsidies after facing widespread opposition from Republicans on Capitol Hill.
- Many Republicans, including Representatives Eric Burlison and Greg Steube, have publicly stated their refusal to support any extension of the subsidies.
- Donald Trump has proposed scrapping the subsidies entirely and issuing direct payments to Americans, an idea that has not garnered meaningful support in Congress.
- The ongoing political deadlock risks substantial cost increases for healthcare consumers and could have severe electoral repercussions for the Republican Party in the upcoming midterm elections.