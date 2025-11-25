Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Just minutes before President Donald Trump was set to unveil a plan to avert a massive hike for Obamacare health plans on Monday afternoon the event was suddenly pulled – reportedly because of widespread Republican unease on the Hill.

On CNN, anchor Jessica Dean was forced to interrupt herself as she asked a question of a health expert to announce some breaking news as it came into her ear – that the event had been abruptly postponed.

Federal subsidies passed under the Biden-era Inflation Reduction Act are set to expire at the end of the calendar year, and many Americans are already receiving notice that the monthly cost of their health care plans could jump by hundreds or even thousands of dollars for larger plans.

Democrats initially tried to avert those premium hikes by tying their extension to the party’s support for a continuing resolution to avert, and later end, a government shutdown. But despite that shutdown dragging out into the longest in U.S. history, Republicans refused to negotiate until the government re-opened; Democrats eventually voted to re-open the government without the extension. Earlier in November, the Senate voted down a bill sponsored by Democrats to extend the subsidies by one year.

Now the White House and congressional Republicans are scrambling to agree on a single strategy, while President Donald Trump has fed fuel to the fire with his own suggestions of scrapping the subsidies entirely and giving checks directly to Americans. That idea did not have any meaningful support in Congress.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and his party are scrambling to find a way to halt incoming health care premium hikes ( AP )

On Monday, the White House was due to make a case for the two-year extension of the same subsidies which Trump had personally railed against, albeit with new income restrictions. But Republicans on Capitol Hill reportedly rejected the plan out-of-hand, forcing the administration to delay the announcement.

A White House spokesperson called reporting on the soon-to-be-released framework “speculation”, but the West Wing has not denied that an extension of subsidies is being considered.

The extent of Republican opposition to any extension of subsidies was far from speculatory, however, as numerous conservatives went on the record in opposition Monday.

“I would absolutely NOT be supportive of that,” Rep. Eric Burlison of Missouri told MS NOW. “Since I last checked, Covid has been over for some time.”

The outlet also asked Rep. Greg Steube of Florida whether he’d support extending the Obamacare subsidies; he replied simply, “No.” Other House Republicans who declined to give their names were less restrained in their responses.

“Fix health care for working Americans or don’t talk to me about subsidies,” said one.

open image in gallery Speaker Mike Johnson faces a House GOP caucus more divided than ever in the wake of the Epstein files vote. Now, the chamber faces a deadline on health care premium spikes ( Getty )

Thomas Massie, one of only a few House Republicans willing to openly defy the president, had previously signaled his own refusal to support the plan. Massie’s opposition is far from a surprise, given that he did not support the GOP’s reconciliation package earlier in 2025 but is no less notable given the razor-thin majority the Republicans have in the House of Representatives.

He mocked reports of the White House framework’s details on Monday, writing on X: “Oh boy, more 4D chess? A vote to extend Obamacare… that’s the Republican solution to health care?”

In early January, that GOP House majority will shrink even further with the planned resignation of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

As loathe as conservatives are to accept any extension of the subsidies, they may see such a plan pass regardless. Democrats have continued to express willingness to sign on to an extension of the IRA subsidies. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told reporters this week that she would wait for the full details of the White House’s plan to be released before taking a position, but indicated her own openness.

open image in gallery Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her party urged Republicans to make a deal to extend the IRA subsidies during the shutdown, and say they still want to make a deal to avert those price hikes coming at the end of the year ( Getty )

Trump and congressional GOP leadership could likely cut a deal with Democrats to secure an extension of the subsidies, but doing so would deepen the divide in the president’s own party. Avoiding the issue, however, would jack up prices for millions of Americans with less than a year to go before a midterm season where the Republican Party’s majorities will face a tough defensive battle in both chambers. The consequences of punting the issue now could be devastation for the party’s frontline members next year.

One House Republican described as a “senior” member of the caucus by Punchbowl’s Jake Sherman excoriated the White House in a text to the outlet on Monday morning.

“This entire White House team has treated ALL members like garbage. ALL. And Mike Johnson has let it happen because he wanted it to happen. That is the sentiment of nearly all — appropriators, authorizers, hawks, doves, rank and file,” wrote the senior Republican member.

“The arrogance of this White House team is off putting to members who are run roughshod and threatened. They don’t even allow little wins like announcing small grants or even responding from agencies. Not even the high profile, the regular rank and file random members are more upset than ever. Members know they are going into the minority after the midterms,” they continued.

The member went on to predict: “More explosive early resignations are coming. It’s a tinder box. Morale has never been lower. Mike Johnson will be stripped of his gavel and they will lose the majority before this term is out.”