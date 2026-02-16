Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump official says president is ‘committed’ to success of Hungary PM Orban

Zelensky accuses Orban of being more concerned with 'growing his belly' than curbing Russian threat
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Donald Trump is deeply committed to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's success, deeming it crucial for US national interests.
  • Rubio, who also serves as Donald Trump's national security adviser, indicated that US ties with Hungary were entering a 'golden era,' contingent on Orban's continued leadership.
  • Orban is widely regarded by the American hard-right as an exemplar for Donald Trump's stringent immigration policies and support for Christian conservatism.
  • Rubio's visit was part of a central European tour, engaging with conservative leaders like Orban and Slovakia's Fico, who maintain strong ties with Donald Trump and are critical of the European Union.
  • Orban faces his most significant challenge since 2010 in an upcoming parliamentary election in April, with the outcome poised to impact Europe's conservative and far-right political movements.
