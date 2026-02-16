Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump is committed to the success of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban because his leadership is crucial for U.S. national interests, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday, offering a strong U.S. endorsement for the long-time nationalist leader who is facing an election in April.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Orban in Budapest, Rubio said U.S. ties with Hungary were entering a "golden era" but appeared to make that conditional on the continuation of Orban's leadership.

"President Trump is deeply committed to your success, because your success is our success," Rubio said, standing next to Orban. "We want this country to do well. It's in our national interest, especially as long as you're the prime minister and the leader of this country," Rubio said.

Orban is considered by many on the American hard-right as a model for Trump's tough immigration policies and support for Christian conservatism.

Rubio, who also serves as Trump's national security adviser, was on the second leg of a two-day tour of central Europe, visiting Slovakia and Hungary, whose conservative leaders have warm ties with Trump and are critical of the European Union.

At an April 12 parliamentary election set to be keenly contested, Orban faces his biggest challenge since his Fidesz party came to power in a landslide victory in 2010.

The vote will have major implications for Europe and its strengthening conservative and far-right political movements.

open image in gallery Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban interacts with U.S President Donald Trump during a bilateral lunch in the Cabinet Room of the White House on November 7, 2025 in Washington, DC ( Getty Images )

Orban, long one of Trump's closest allies in Europe, has often clashed with the EU on a range of issues while maintaining cordial ties with Russia and criticising Ukraine.

On Saturday Rubio delivered a message of unity at the Munich Security Conference while maintaining the administration's criticism of Europe following a scarring year for Transatlantic ties.

Trump's criticism of Europe, imposition of tariffs on EU countries and his ambition to acquire Greenland from fellow NATO member Denmark have prompted Western European leaders to increasingly look at carving an independent path.

"We expect every country in the world to act in their national interest. That is what countries are supposed to do," Rubio said. "When our national interests are aligned ... this is an extraordinary opportunity for cooperation and partnership."

Fico, who has said the European Union is in "deep crisis", visited Trump last month in Florida and showered the Republican president with praise, saying he would bring peace.

In remarks before departing Washington on Thursday, Rubio said Trump is very supportive of Orban, who is trailing in most polls ahead of an election in April when he could be voted out of power.

Budapest has repeatedly hosted Conservative Political Action Conference events, which bring together conservative activists and leaders, with another due in March.

While other European Union countries secured alternative energy supplies after Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022, including by buying U.S. natural gas, Slovakia and Hungary have continued to buy Russian gas and oil, a practice the U.S. has criticised.