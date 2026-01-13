Trump ‘frustrated’ with Pam Bondi over handling of Epstein files
- Donald Trump is reportedly dissatisfied with Attorney General Pam Bondi's performance, with administration sources describing her as weak and ineffective in pursuing his agenda.
- Trump's frustration reportedly stems from his desire for the Justice Department to be more aggressive in addressing his priorities.
- He has allegedly discussed appointing special counsels within the Justice Department to expedite progress on his goals.
- Specific grievances include Bondi's perceived failure to prosecute figures such as James Comey and Letitia James, and her handling of the Epstein files.
- Despite these reports of dissatisfaction, Trump publicly said that he is happy with Bondi's work, describing her as doing an “excellent job.”