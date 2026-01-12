Trump is complaining that Pam Bondi is ‘weak’ and doesn’t enforce his agenda: report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump is reportedly still unhappy with the performance of Attorney General Pam Bondi, according to a new report.

Administration sources speaking to the Wall Street Journal reportedly said Trump finds Bondi weak and ineffective in executing his agenda.

Trump's frustration is reportedly an outgrowth of his efforts to pressure the Justice Department to be more aggressive in its pursuit of his various priorities, according to the report.

This isn't the first time Trump has criticized Bondi, but his issues with the attorney general have reportedly become more frequent, the sources told the paper.

Trump has allegedly discussed with his allies the possibility of appointing special counsels at the Justice Department to expedite progress on his goals, according to the report.

In a previous complaint — which came in the form of a Truth Social post that many believe was meant to be a private message from Trump — the president expressed frustration that Bondi hadn't had prosecuted former FBI Director James Comey and New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James. Both James and Comey had investigated Trump in the past.

On Sunday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell revealed that he was the subject of a Justice Department criminal investigation centering on his testimony about the Fed's building-renovation project. Trump has reportedly mused about wanting Powell removed and has insulted and demeaned him over his reluctance to lower interest rates.

The president has not only been frustrated by a lack of prosecution of his political enemies, but also reportedly is upset about how the FBI, under Bondi's umbrella, handled the release of the Epstein files. Trump's personal connection to the child sex trafficker has earned him mountains of bad press and the rare rebuke and anger from his own supporters.

Trump has repeatedly and strongly denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein.

According to the sources, Trump is reportedly angry about how the situation was handled. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles similarly suggested as much in a Vanity Fair piece in which she said Bondi "whiffed" handling the files. Officials speaking to the Wall Street Journal said Trump agreed with Wiles' assessment.

The sources said that Trump has not been silent about his concerns and has directly confronted Bondi with his frustration.

A spokesperson for Bondi told the Wall Street Journal that the attorney general is focused on achieving Trump's goal of making America safe again.

When asked directly for comment, Trump told the paper that he was happy with her performance.

“Pam is doing an excellent job. She has been my friend for many years. Tremendous progress is being made against radical left lunatics who are good at only one thing, cheating in elections and the crimes they commit," the president told the Wall Street Journal.