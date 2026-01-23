Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Many members of Trump’s controversial Board of Peace are from banned countries

  • Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" has drawn criticism after it emerged that nearly half of its member countries are subject to US travel bans he imposed.
  • Unveiled at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the board is intended to mediate global conflict and was presented as an alternative to the United Nations.
  • Several nations on the board, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Jordan, and Pakistan, are among the 75 countries facing US immigrant visa processing restrictions.
  • The board, which Trump chairs, expects members to contribute $1bn and controversially includes Tony Blair among its members.
  • Jared Kushner presented CGI-generated images of a "New Gaza" featuring luxury apartments and data centres as part of the board's vision for the region.
