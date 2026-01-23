Nearly half of countries on Trump’s Board of Peace banned from entering US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” has faced fresh ridicule after it emerged that nearly half of the countries on it are banned from entering the US under his travel ban.

Trump unveiled his alternative to the United Nations with great ceremony on Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He welcomed representatives from several countries on to the stage and said he was “friends” with all of them.

They included Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kosovo, Mongolia, Morocco, Pakistan, Paraguay, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan.

Notably absent from the address were any European countries amid reports that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had been invited to join.

But earlier this year the American leader imposed an even more stringent travel ban to restrict immigration and entry into the US. The administration indefinitely suspended immigrant visa processing for people from 75 countries – and many of them are on his Board of Peace.

open image in gallery At least 18 countries were represented on the stage at the opening of the Board of Peace, which seeks to pose an alternative to the UN ( Reuters )

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Jordan, Kosovo, Mongolia, Morocco, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan are all subject to the restrictions on immigrant visas, raising questions about the efficacy of the initiative that he said “has the chance to be one of the most consequential bodies ever created”.

The Board emerged following Trump’s involvement in a US-brokered deal for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and members are expected to contribute $1bn to join.

His son-in-law Jared Kushner unveiled bizarre new pictures of a New Gaza at the opening of the board, which featured a data centre, luxury apartments and “coastal tourism”.

open image in gallery Trump unveiled pictures for his new vision of Gaza at the launch of the Board of Peace ( Getty Images )

The presentation contained CGI-generated images of luxury apartments and data centres, as well as plans to build more than 100,000 housing units and 75 medical facilities.

Former prime minister Tony Blair was controversially named as a member of the board, which will be chaired by Trump himself.

“When America booms, the entire world booms,” the president told the gathering. “This board has the chance to be one of the most consequential bodies ever created and it’s my enormous honour to serve as its chairman.”

open image in gallery ( AFP/Getty )

He explained: “The board of peace is composed of the top leaders in the world, actually. Last October, we released a plan for the permanent end to the conflict in Gaza – and I’m pleased to say that our vision was unanimously adopted by the United Nations Security Council.”

The American leader said the peace board would ensure that Gaza is demilitarised. His secretary of state, Marco Rubio, added that it would also be a “board of action”.

The new plans appeared to mirror an AI-generated video released last year of the war-torn strip transformed into a “riviera” and featuring Mr Trump and Tesla billionaire Elon Musk.