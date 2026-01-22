Trump officially launches controversial ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza in Davos ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump formally launched his “Board of Peace” for Gaza at a signing ceremony in Davos on Thursday, despite backlash over the invitation of Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu.

The US president signed the document on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at a ceremony attended by Tony Blair, who was controversially named on the board.

Trump has invited dozens of world leaders to join the initiative, which has been rejected by Washington’s allies including Sir Keir Starmer, who said on Thursday that the UK would not sign the agreement. France and Germany have also declined.

Senior officials from 19 countries were introduced as founding members of the collective that Trump is set to oversee.

open image in gallery ( Reuters )

“When America booms the entire world booms,” Trump told the gathering. “This board has the chance to be one of the most consequential bodies ever created and it’s my enormous honour to serve as its chairman.”

He explained: “The Board of Peace is composed of the top leaders in the world actually. Last October we released a plan for the permanent end to the conflict in Gaza and I’m pleased to say that our vision was unanimously adopted by the United Nations Security Council.

“Under phase one of the plan we have maintained the Gaza ceasefire, and delivered record levels of humanitarian aid. You used to hear people were starving and you don’t hear that anymore.”

He said the Board of Peace will ensure that Gaza is “demilitarised”.

The Board is expected to service as a forum for global conflict mediation, which Trump hopes will serve as an alternative to the United Nations.

Concerns have been raised by European nations over the unexpected invitation extended to Putin, who has waged a brutal war in Ukraine since February 2022. There has also been anger among Arab states over the inclusion of Netanyahu, whose war in Gaza has led to the deaths of 72,000 Palestinians.

open image in gallery ( AFP/Getty )

Russia said late on Wednesday it was studying the proposal after Trump said it would join. President Vladimir Putin pledged to send $1bn to the Board, according to TASS.

Around 35 countries have committed to join including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Turkey and Belarus.

Countries represented on stage included: Bahrain, Morocco, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Pakistan, Paraguay, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, Uzbekistan and Mongolia.

European countries were notably absent from the grouping. The UK said it would not be signing the treaty today, according to British foreign minister Yvette Cooper.

“We won't be one of the signatories today, because this is about a legal treaty that raises much broader issues, and we do also have concerns about (Russian) President Putin being part of something which is talking about peace,” Cooper told BBC News from Davos.